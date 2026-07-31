Hyundai Motor India share price jumps 9% after Q1 results; should you buy the stock?

Hyundai Motor India share price surged over 9% on Friday, July 31, emerging as the top gainer on the Nifty 100, after the automaker's Q1 FY27 results and optimistic management commentary lifted investor sentiment. Despite reporting a year-on-year decline in profit, the stock gained as management reiterated its growth outlook and brokerages maintained a bullish stance.

Hyundai Motor India reported a 35% decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹888.62 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with ₹1,369.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹16,334.63 crore, marginally lower than ₹16,412.88 crore a year earlier, while total expenses increased to ₹15,407.35 crore from ₹14,780.47 crore, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said the first quarter was impacted by multiple headwinds that weighed on volumes and profitability. However, he expects business momentum to improve from the second quarter, supported by the full normalisation of production, healthy demand conditions, and a robust product pipeline. The company reiterated its FY27 guidance of 8-10% year-on-year volume growth across domestic and export markets and an EBITDA margin of 11-14%.

Hyundai Motor India share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its 'Buy' rating and raised its target price to ₹2,500 from ₹2,400. The brokerage expects seven new model launches by FY30, including a key ICE mid-size SUV and a compact electric SUV in H2FY27, which, along with capacity expansion, are expected to drive 15% revenue CAGR and 14% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-FY28.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) also reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹2,334. It said Hyundai's June-quarter profit exceeded its estimates, aided by higher other income and lower depreciation, although the 9.3% EBITDA margin remained under pressure due to commodity inflation and lower volumes. The brokerage expects the company to deliver a 9% volume CAGR and 16% earnings CAGR over FY26-FY28.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Nomura maintained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹2,498, implying an upside of around 24% from Thursday's closing price. The brokerage said Hyundai's EBITDA margin was in line with expectations and believes two new model launches in the second half of FY27 could support stronger growth.

CLSA reiterated its 'Outperform' rating with a target price of ₹2,300. It noted that Hyundai delivered an in-line 9.3% EBITDA margin, while adjusted gross margin declined 40 basis points sequentially. CLSA said cumulative price hikes, lower discounts, and cost optimisation measures helped offset commodity cost pressures.

The brokerage also highlighted the management's confidence in achieving 8-10% domestic volume growth in FY27, backed by capacity expansion and upcoming product launches, while maintaining its margin guidance despite a challenging cost environment.

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Hyundai Motor India share price today Hyundai Motor India share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹2,090 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,208.90 per share.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research at SBI Securities, Hyundai Motor India has broken out of a six-week consolidation range of ₹1,882-2,065, following its quarterly earnings, with the stock opening gap-up and seeing strong buying interest, backed by healthy trading volumes.

Shah said the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned higher and broken above a downward-sloping trendline, indicating a significant improvement in bullish momentum. He added that the DI+ has crossed above the DI- on the ADX indicator, signalling that buyers have regained control of the trend.

He further noted that the Nifty Manufacturing Index has also registered a fresh consolidation breakout, providing additional support to Hyundai's positive technical setup. According to Shah, the ₹2,065-2,060 zone is likely to act as an immediate support, and the stock is expected to maintain its bullish bias in the near term as long as it sustains above this level.

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