Hyundai Motor India share price to remain in focus on Tuesday; here’s why. Should you buy?

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) share price will remain in focus on Tuesday's trading session after the company announced share inclusion in the NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 500, S&P BSE 500 and other key capital market indices, on March 28.

On Friday, Hyundai Motor India stock was trading 3 per cent lower on Friday to close at ₹1,705.90 apiece. The stock has been declining from past five trading session, fell over 2.30 per cent.

“As a listed entity, we are elated to cross yet another important milestone. By becoming a part of prestigious Indian capital market indices such as the NIFTY Next 50 and S&P BSE 500, we have fortified HMIL’s standing in the Indian stock exchanges, reinforcing its market presence and credibility. As India grows, HMIL will continue to grow intrinsically with it, along with a constant focus on driving innovation, improving operational efficiencies, and making strategic investments that will strengthen our business outlook and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy," said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director – HMIL.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has included Hyundai Motor India Limited in its coveted NIFTY Next 50 index, Broad Market Indices & Thematic Indices. In the recent Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) rejig which took place on February 28, 2025, HMIL was the only large cap from India to be included to the MSCI Global Standard Index.

Additionally, HMIL has been added to multiple BSE indices, including the BSE 500, BSE All Cap, BSE Large Cap, and BSE Large Midcap, among others, effective March 24.

During the Calendar Year 2024, HMIL achieved highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 vehicles, marking the third consecutive year of this accomplishment, which underscores HMIL’s strong market positioning.

Hyundai Motor India stock performance Hyundai Motor India listed on the Indian stock market on October 22, 2024, marking the largest IPO in India's history. The stock was listed at a discount of 1.5 per cent at ₹1,934 apiece on NSE and ₹1,931 on BSE.

The stock has remained in the red since its listing, struggling to gain investor confidence. HMIL share price has fallen over 7.48 per cent since its listing in October last year.

In over a month, the share has descended over 1.39 per cent amid weak market sentiments.

Should you buy or sell? On the technical side, Hyundai Motor share price is showing weakness and analysts advise to watch out for a breakdown at ₹1,640 level.

“Hyundai Motor share price swept the swing low at ₹1,600 in early March and rallied sharply to ₹1,800 but failed to surpass the key resistance at ₹1,950. The auto stock is now showing signs of a lower high formation, indicating potential weakness. A confirmed break and sustain below ₹1,640 will validate the bearish structure, leading to a decline toward ₹1,400 levels,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment.

He advises traders to watch for price action around ₹1,640, as a breakdown below this zone could accelerate selling pressure in the coming sessions.