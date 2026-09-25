Hyundai Motor India shares rebound after 4-day slide: What’s driving the stock price rise? Buy or book profits?

Hyundai Motor India shares saw decent buying on Friday, 25 September, as the stock rose by more than 3% in intraday deals despite cautious market sentiment. Hyundai Motor India share price opened at ₹2,030.10 against its previous close of ₹2,062 and jumped 3.5% to an intraday high of ₹2,134.05, looking set to snap its four-day losing streak. Meanwhile, the equity benchmark swung between gains and losses, hitting an intraday high and low of 73,801 and 73,478, respectively, till 1:40 PM.

Why is the Hyundai Motor India share price rising today? Experts underscore that the stock is witnessing value buying today after the recent decline, mirroring the trend in several other auto stocks, such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotorCorp, and TVS Motor.

Anticipation of price hikes and healthy sales in the festive season also seems to have influenced sentiment.

Meanwhile, the company has opened bookings for the upcoming Bayon SUV at ₹11,000 through its website and dealerships. As Mint reported, the 4.2-metre SUV will be positioned between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's India lineup and is set to launch during the 2026 festive season.

Time to buy or book profits? Some experts and brokerages recommend buying the stock on dips for the long term, underscoring that India is becoming a strategic global hub for Hyundai.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹2,600.

In a report on 25 August, Emkay said it expects recovery in Hyundai Motor India's market share from September 2026 with the launch of Bayon-based mid-size SUV, and expects it to clock superior growth amid industry moderation (on GST-cut led high base).

Emkay expects the company's volume, revenue, and EPS CAGR of 11%, 15%, and 16%, respectively, over FY26-29E.

"Hyundai Motor India is entering a comeback phase, with India increasingly becoming a strategic global hub for Hyundai. The next five years could mark a strong turnaround, led by the Rs450bn investments reflecting India’s growing strategic importance for Hyundai. This will translate into a stronger product cycle, calibrated capacity increase, deeper localisation, and greater integration with Hyundai’s global operations," said Emkay.

Emkay believes that the new product cycle should help reclaim lost market share by addressing key white spaces and drive higher ASPs via rising SUV mix, premiumisation, and exports.

While fundamental factors signal the stock could rise in the long term, on the technical front, Hyundai Motors' stock has been exhibiting different trends in different time frames. The stock is in a short-term downtrend, while the medium-term trend has been positive, and the stock remains sideways on long-term charts.

According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, the stock is currently trading within the range of ₹2,130 and ₹2,020.

Thukral underscored that sellers are happy to create short-selling positions near this resistance, and buyers might be interested in taking an entry near previous resistances of ₹2,020, which are now working as support.

View full Image View full Image Hyundai Motor India technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

"It seems like the stock might try to hit ₹2,020 before making an impactful move above ₹2,130. Though the stock is trading with positive crossovers among its major EMA’s, a sideways consolidation is still needed to form a base around these levels, and the same is expected to happen in the near term," said Thukral.

"Buying on dips around ₹2,020 is suggested for medium-term investors as the stock is in the base formation phase. A stop loss at the higher low of ₹1,880 can be maintained, anticipating a move above ₹2,300 can be seen in the coming months," Thukral said.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, said the ongoing profit-taking found support around the gap support zone at the ₹2,020– ₹2,060 spot range, which also coincides with the confluence zone of its 6-month and one-year EMAs on daily charts.

"Moving ahead, we expect it to trade sideways, with immediate upside capped around the ₹2,300 level," said Kumar.

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