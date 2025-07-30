Hyundai Motor Q1 results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,369 crore, revenue down 5% YoY; fixes dividend record date

Hyundai Motor Q1 results: Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported a 3.7% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,369 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹1,489.6 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in the June-ended quarter stood at ₹16,413 crore, which was up 5.4% versus ₹17,344.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company's EBITDA margin was reported at 13.3%, slightly down from the 13.5% recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's net profit saw a significant decrease, plunging by 15.2% from ₹16,14.34 crore in the March quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Additionally, revenue from operations dipped by 7.7% quarter-on-quarter, decreasing from ₹17,527.25 crore as of March 31, 2025.

On a standalone basis, the automaker’s PAT fell by 7.7% year-on-year to ₹1,335.75 crore for the quarter in question, down from ₹1,447.81 crore from the same period last year, while also declining by 15.6% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of total income, Hyundai Motor India reported a year-on-year decrease, amounting to ₹16,627.67 crore, which is 5.35% lower than the ₹17,567.98 crore reported in the June quarter of the financial year 2025. However, the company managed to reduce its expenses, which stood at ₹14,780.47 crore, compared to ₹15,564.60 crore in the previous year's period.

Additionally, the company has set August 5, 2025, as the record date for its final dividend of ₹21 per equity share, which was announced by the board on May 16, 2025, pending shareholder approval at the next AGM.

Hyundai Motor India share price today Hyundai Motor India share price today was trading flat at ₹2,083.20 apiece on the BSE. According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Hyundai Motor India is currently trading in a tight 20-day range between 2,165 and 2,040, with volumes drying up during this phase — a typical sign of healthy consolidation.

This range has formed right after an IPO base breakout, creating a textbook base-on-base pattern. The volume structure is ideal, suggesting controlled accumulation and no distribution. A breakout above 2,165 will confirm the pattern and could trigger a fresh upmove. If this move is backed by strong volumes, the stock has the potential to rally towards the 2,500 mark in the short to medium term.