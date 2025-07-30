Subscribe

Hyundai Motor Q1 results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,369 crore, revenue down 5% YoY; fixes dividend record date

Hyundai Motor Q1 results: Hyundai Motor India reported a 3.7% decline in Q1 net profit to 1,369 crore, while revenue rose 5.4% to 16,413 crore. EBITDA margin fell slightly to 13.3%. The company also set a record date for a final dividend of 21 per share on August 5, 2025.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Jul 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Hyundai Motor Q1 results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,369 crore, revenue down 5% YoY; fixes dividend record date(REUTERS)

Hyundai Motor Q1 results: Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported a 3.7% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at 1,369 crore in Q1FY26 as against 1,489.6 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in the June-ended quarter stood at 16,413 crore, which was up 5.4% versus 17,344.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company's EBITDA margin was reported at 13.3%, slightly down from the 13.5% recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's net profit saw a significant decrease, plunging by 15.2% from 16,14.34 crore in the March quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Additionally, revenue from operations dipped by 7.7% quarter-on-quarter, decreasing from 17,527.25 crore as of March 31, 2025.

On a standalone basis, the automaker’s PAT fell by 7.7% year-on-year to 1,335.75 crore for the quarter in question, down from 1,447.81 crore from the same period last year, while also declining by 15.6% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of total income, Hyundai Motor India reported a year-on-year decrease, amounting to 16,627.67 crore, which is 5.35% lower than the 17,567.98 crore reported in the June quarter of the financial year 2025. However, the company managed to reduce its expenses, which stood at 14,780.47 crore, compared to 15,564.60 crore in the previous year's period.

Additionally, the company has set August 5, 2025, as the record date for its final dividend of 21 per equity share, which was announced by the board on May 16, 2025, pending shareholder approval at the next AGM.

Hyundai Motor India share price today

Hyundai Motor India share price today was trading flat at 2,083.20 apiece on the BSE. According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Hyundai Motor India is currently trading in a tight 20-day range between 2,165 and 2,040, with volumes drying up during this phase — a typical sign of healthy consolidation.

This range has formed right after an IPO base breakout, creating a textbook base-on-base pattern. The volume structure is ideal, suggesting controlled accumulation and no distribution. A breakout above 2,165 will confirm the pattern and could trigger a fresh upmove. If this move is backed by strong volumes, the stock has the potential to rally towards the 2,500 mark in the short to medium term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
