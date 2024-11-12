Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: Net profit falls 16% to ₹1,375 crore, revenue drops 8% YoY

  • Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 dropped 8% to 17,260 crore from 18,659.69 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Ankit Gohel
Published12 Nov 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of 1,375.47 crore for the second quarter of FY25, recording a fall of 16% from 1,628.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. 

At 2:10 PM, Hyundai Motor shares were trading 2.60% lower at 1,775.00 apiece on the BSE. 

(More to come)

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 02:12 PM IST
    Popular in Markets

