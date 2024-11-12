Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 dropped 8% to ₹17,260 crore from ₹18,659.69 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,375.47 crore for the second quarter of FY25, recording a fall of 16% from ₹1,628.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 dropped 8% to ₹17,260 crore from ₹18,659.69 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At 2:10 PM, Hyundai Motor shares were trading 2.60% lower at ₹1,775.00 apiece on the BSE.