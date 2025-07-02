Hyundai Motor share price falls 5% in biggest intraday drop in 4 months after 12% decline in June sales

Hyundai Motor India share price in focus: Hyundai Motor India shares came under intense selling pressure in Wednesday's trade (July 2), falling 5% to hit an intraday low of ₹2,131 apiece — marking the stock’s biggest intraday decline in the last four months. The fall also ended the stock’s six-day winning streak.

The decline in shares of India’s third-largest carmaker followed disappointing June sales figures, released after market hours on Tuesday. The numbers also came in below Street estimates, highlighting weak demand in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The company dispatched 44,024 units to dealers in June, a 12% drop compared to the same period last year. As domestic demand stayed subdued, the company shifted its focus toward increasing exports. As a result, the export contribution rose to 26.7% in Q1 FY26, up from 22.2% in Q1 FY25.

It shipped 48,140 units during the quarter, compared to 42,600 units in the same period a year ago, according to the compnay's regulatory filing.