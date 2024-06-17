Hyundai Motor shares gain as unit files for India IPO

Hyundai Motor India has sought approval for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offering in India, lifting shares of its South Korean parent.

Shares of Hyundai Motor in Seoul rose as much as 6.3% to 285,000 won ($206.03) Monday on expectations that its valuations would be boosted, after Hyundai Motor India filed a preliminary prospectus to stock market regulators over the weekend for approval to list in India.

The Hyundai Motor Indian subsidiary plans to offer up to 142.2 million shares, or about a 17.5% stake, to investors in the proposed IPO. It doesn’t plan to issue new shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seoul-based Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Lee Jae-il expects the unit’s offering could raise as much as $3 billion. An IPO of that size would be India’s biggest listing ever, surpassing the $2.46 billion raised by India’s Life Insurance in 2022.

Lee said in research note that he expects parent Hyundai Motor’s valuation to be lifted by 19%, or more than KRW10 trillion, if its Indian unit is listed.

Still, a listing isn’t a certainty. Hyundai Motor in a regulatory filing in Seoul Monday said it would decide later whether or not the IPO goes as planned, depending on market conditions and investor demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

