I am a skeptic and feel markets are overvalued currently: Nikhil Kamath

Abhijeet: In long term, I think India will become a manufacturing hub for for a lot of products. And the government will actually be signing some interesting trade agreements. Also, you know, the IT industry, India is really the Rolls Royce of the IT industry. I think the core tech products will keep coming, we will see new, interesting SaaS innovative businesses, and those are the ones to locate. So I think the key for us would be to look into businesses which are profitable, and try and find them early and probably participate in them.