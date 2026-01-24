'I don’t care about prices..': Why Robert Kiyosaki keeps buying Gold, Silver and Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the global bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, once again stirred debate on social media with a blunt post on X, saying he does not care whether the prices of gold, silver or cryptocurrencies go up or down.

“I just keep buying more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum and get richer,” Kiyosaki said, summing up his investment philosophy, he said in a post on X.

Known for his long-standing criticism of fiat currencies and government-backed monetary systems, Kiyosaki framed his argument around the steady rise in US national debt and the erosion of the US dollar’s purchasing power.

In his latest post, Kiyosaki argued that short-term price movements are irrelevant when the long-term trend of currency debasement is clear. He linked the problem to policy decisions taken by highly educated policymakers running institutions such as the US Federal Reserve and the Treasury.

"Why worry about the price of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, when the world has incompetent, highly educated PhD’s…like my poor dad…. Controlling the Fed, the Treasury, and US Government?," he further posted.

Gold and Silver prices Silver surged past the $100-an-ounce mark for the first time on Friday, extending a powerful rally driven by a global rush toward safe-haven assets and intense retail buying activity spanning markets from Shanghai to New York.

Spot silver jumped as much as 6.9% to a record high of $102.87 an ounce. The metal has now gained more than 40% so far this year, after prices more than doubled in 2025. Gold also continued its record-setting run, edging closer to the $5,000-an-ounce milestone.

Spot gold was trading 0.9% higher at $4,981.52 an ounce in New York and was on track for a weekly gain of over 8%, marking its strongest weekly performance since March 2020. Silver was last up 6.6% at $102.58 an ounce, while platinum also climbed to a fresh record during the session.

Investor appetite for precious metals has strengthened during the first year of US President Donald Trump’s second term, as uncertainty around global trade, geopolitics and monetary policy has intensified. Fears that silver could face US import tariffs triggered a race to ship physical metal into New York, culminating in an unprecedented short squeeze in the London market in October.

Silver’s rally this week was further supported by rising tensions between Washington and its European allies, while efforts to reach a breakthrough in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine have yet to succeed. At the same time, growing concerns over challenges to the US Federal Reserve’s independence have added to investor unease, reinforcing demand for assets viewed as stores of value outside traditional financial systems.

About the author Robert Kiyosaki is best known as the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, one of the world’s most influential personal finance books, with over 30 million copies sold globally. The book challenged conventional thinking around education, jobs and savings, instead emphasising financial literacy, entrepreneurship and asset ownership. Over the past two decades, Kiyosaki has built a large following by consistently criticising fiat currencies, debt-driven growth and central banking policies.

He has repeatedly warned that excessive borrowing and money printing erode currency value over time, hurting savers and wage earners. Known for questioning traditional financial planning, Kiyosaki has long advocated investing in real assets rather than relying heavily on savings, bonds or salaried income, arguing that such dependence leaves individuals vulnerable during periods of economic stress.