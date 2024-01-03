I G Petrochemicals: This multibagger stock is down 49% from its all-time high; is this the right time to buy?
Keynote Capitals initiated coverage on I G Petrochemicals, assigning it a 'buy' rating and establishing a target price of ₹819 per share. This forecast indicates a potential upside of 59.5% from the current closing price of ₹513.60 per share.
I G Petrochemicals, the largest manufacturer of phthalic anhydride (PAN) in India, has witnessed a decline of over 26% in its share price in the last two-year period. From an all-time high of ₹1,017.90, it is currently down by 49%. Despite this steep drop, the stock's 10-year return stands at 2071%.
