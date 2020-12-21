I’ll take Tesla stock for $1, please

I’ll take Tesla stock for $1, please5 min read . 01:24 PM IST
- Fractional shares are a new way for investors to own a small slice of a high-priced stock. Whether that’s good or bad depends on how you use it.
Stocks are near record highs, but they’re finally getting cheaper to buy.
No longer do investors need to buy a minimum of 100 shares at a time or even one full share, often at prohibitive cost. Fractional-share trading enables you to purchase a sliver of a share with as little as $1, putting a stake in single stocks within anyone’s reach. As with any technology, whether that’s good or bad depends on how you use it.
