‘I love oil, real estate, gold, silver, Bitcoin…’: Robert Kiyosaki predicts stock market crash in 2026

As market volatility and global uncertainty continue to dominate headlines, author and investor Robert Kiyosaki has grabbed investor attention by raising the possibility of a major financial crash in 2026 again.

In his latest post, he puts the spotlight on stock market crash preparedness, this time with a follow-up post clarifying why he believes a potential 2026 financial crisis could become a wealth-building opportunity for some investors—and a painful blow for many others.

The Rich Dad Poor Dad author issued what he called an apology after receiving criticism over his earlier post about getting richer during a possible economic collapse. But far from walking back his view, Kiyosaki used the moment to reinforce a message he has repeated for years: he believes real wealth is built by owning assets that governments, banks and Wall Street cannot create out of thin air.

“For those of you who have been following my X you know my plan has always been to buy and hold ‘assets’ the Fed, the US Government, and the banks can print…” Kiyosaki wrote.

Why Kiyosaki believes crashes create wealth In his latest post, Kiyosaki made it clear that his investment playbook has remained largely unchanged—avoid financial products he considers “printed” and focus instead on tangible or decentralised assets. He pointed to his own portfolio of oil, real estate, food production, gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum as examples of what he considers “real” wealth.

“I continue to invest in assets the Fed and government and Wall Street cannot print. Me personally. If a bank or Wall Street can print it… i don’t want. But that is just me. I love oil… real estate, gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and food production.” Kiyosaki noted.

He also stressed that his journey did not begin with large capital, but with small purchases made consistently over time. In one of the more personal parts of the post, he recalled buying his first six Bitcoin with all the money he had at the time.

“Like many of you, I had no money to start with…. But just bought small assets held for years and almost never sold.” Kiyosaki added.

Kiyosaki also invoked Warren Buffett to strengthen his case, noting that even the legendary investor has reportedly built up large cash reserves while waiting for better buying opportunities after a possible market selloff.

“I do not know if their 2026 crash comes true…. Yet if it does come true, I am confident You and I will grow richer…. While millions grow poorer.” Kiyosaki added.

The broader thrust of his post was clear: in his view, investors who prepare in advance and hold assets that cannot be easily created or inflated away may be in a far stronger position if a crash arrives. For everyone else, he implied, the cost of inaction could be steep.

Whether or not a 2026 crisis unfolds the way Kiyosaki fears, his latest message leaves little room for ambiguity—he is not preparing to survive the next crash, but to use it.

This was a follow-up post for a previous tweet, which said, “2026 CRASH? FUTURISTS: Nostradamus in 1500 said disaster would hit the world in 2026. Edgar Cayce in 1950 also predicted a massive crash occurring in 2026."

Rather than dwelling on whether the prediction will come true, Kiyosaki advised investors to rethink their approach to risk and opportunity. In his view, market crashes are not just periods of loss but also moments that can reshape wealth—depending on how one responds.

“My question is, ‘If there is a massive crash in 2026, will you become richer or poorer? I plan on getting richer.’” said Kiyosaki.

His message arrives at a time when global markets are already grappling with multiple pressures—ranging from geopolitical tensions and inflation risks to shifting monetary policies.

Silver, Gold Predictions In a post shared earlier this week, investor and author Robert Kiyosaki outlined extremely bullish projections for gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies in the event of a global financial crisis (GFC).

He presented some of his most aggressive forecasts yet, suggesting that a sharp market crash could be followed by a dramatic surge in asset prices. In his view, gold could rally to $35,000 per ounce, silver could jump to $200, Bitcoin could climb to $750,000, and Ethereum could rise to $95,000 — all within a year after the next major financial downturn.

“When the bubbles go bust, I predict gold will hit $35,000 an ounce one year after the gold bubble goes pop. I predict silver to hit $200 an ounce… Bitcoin will hit $750,000 a coin… Ethereum to be $95,000 a year after crash,” Kiyosaki wrote, while also asking investors what they expect prices to be after the next GFC.

The projections reflect Kiyosaki’s long-standing stance on financial markets, where he has repeatedly advocated for holding hard assets and decentralised currencies as protection against inflation, currency devaluation, and systemic risks. Kiyosaki, best known for his bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad and his long-standing advocacy for alternative assets like gold and Bitcoin, has often cautioned against excessive money printing and debt-driven growth.