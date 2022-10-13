The ongoing release of Q2 results and key US inflation data to be released on Thursday are anticipated to keep the market unpredictable ahead, according to analysts. Currently, the Ukraine crisis, soaring interest rates, surging inflation, and a strong dollar are all having an effect on the markets and the economy as the macroeconomic tension is unsettled right now. Selling pressure intensified due to worries about a worldwide economic downturn, which will determine the market direction ahead. If an individual has thorough information about reliable firms prior to investing, stocks may be a beneficial component of their investment portfolio. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are yet in a bearish face by over 3%, but what does this mean for investors seeking to choose stocks for the festive season? Let's find out.

By asking about the topic, Mr. Pawan Parakh, Director & Portfolio Manager, Renaissance Investment Managers said “Investors should prefer sectors that present a balance risk reward proposition. This is essential and entails buying companies with high growth prospects but at reasonable valuations. In this framework, we believe sectors like BFSI, Industrials, Auto, Consumer Discretionary, and Chemicals."

“Several large Banks and NBFCs have made the best use of a benign liquidity environment during FY20-21 and 2021-22. They raised a massive amount of capital and strengthened their balance sheets. Despite the covid induced stress on the banking system, NPAs have been significantly lower than expected. During covid, these lending institutions also strengthened their underwriting practices, thereby reducing risks of large NPA creation. Banks/ NBFCs are now riding their growth trajectory with lower NPA risk which makes them an attractive investment bet," he said.

He claimed that “India is witnessing a recovery in the investment cycle after a hiatus of over 10-12 years. Over the last 5 years, most corporates were busy deleveraging their balance sheets. However, the focus has now shifted to capacity creation and growth. In addition, manufacturing in India is also a very powerful theme witnessed across several sectors like electronics, chemicals, auto, and others. PLI scheme and China+1 initiative are also driving investments across multiple sectors. This implies a significant tailwind for industrial companies, who are key suppliers in building new capacities."

By asking about the stocks or sectors one should choose to invest in the coming festive season, Mr. Pawan Parakh said “Over the last 3-4 years, the Auto sector witnessed regulatory changes which led to a significant increase in the overall cost of ownership for consumers. Post covid, as the demand rebounded, there were other challenges like an increase in commodity prices and a shortage of semiconductors. However, the scenario is now stabilising and the on-ground demand remains very strong. As the volume volumes, auto companies will witness sharp earnings growth over the coming 2-3 years."

“We feel valuations in the above-mentioned sectors remain attractive. There is in fact a potential for some of the companies in these sectors to witness an increase in the valuation multiples on the back of their strong growth outlook," he further added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.