I want to invest 10 lakh this festive season. Which sectors to bet on?

The ongoing release of Q2 results and key US inflation data to be released on Thursday are anticipated to keep the market unpredictable ahead, according to analysts. Currently, the Ukraine crisis, soaring interest rates, surging inflation, and a strong dollar are all having an effect on the markets and the economy as the macroeconomic tension is unsettled right now. Selling pressure intensified due to worries about a worldwide economic downturn, which will determine the market direction ahead. If an individual has thorough information about reliable firms prior to investing, stocks may be a beneficial component of their investment portfolio. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are yet in a bearish face by over 3%, but what does this mean for investors seeking to choose stocks for the festive season? Let's find out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}