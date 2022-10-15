I want to invest ₹10 lakh this festive season. Which stocks should I choose?5 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 09:04 PM IST
The Nifty and Sensex were largely flat over the last week. In the context of the economy, September CPI inflation in India reached a 5-month high of 7.41%, driven mostly by rising food prices, while August's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shrank by 0.8%. In the past week, despite the erratic global market driven by US bond yields, the dollar index, crude oil, and macroeconomic concerns, FPIs were net sellers while DIIs were net buyers. The market amid the global updates may closely react to the Q2 results of the cement and finance industry in the next week. Investing in the stock market during an inflationary time may result in significant short-term risk and negative returns if fundamentally strong value stocks are not considered picking. With a well-diversified portfolio, equity investors who are planning to invest in stocks in the coming festive season when the market is anticipated to stay volatile should give close consideration towards what the analysts say.