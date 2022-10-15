I want to invest 10 lakh this festive season. Which stocks should I choose?

From a technical front of view, Vivek Banka said “The Nasdaq is down by > 30% this year while the Nifty IT index is just about at 30%, however, if we dive deeper the fall in some pockets have been much much deeper viz. Netflix down by > 60%, Robinhood by > 40% and so on and so forth. Some of these companies might never come back to their old valuations but we strongly believe that well-placed tech companies with reasonable valuations like Apple and Google ( Alphabet) will continue to be sought after, and ditto for Indian tech companies. Hence we do feel the following funds / sectors could be good bets for the next 1-3 years for aggressive investors viz."