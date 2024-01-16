IBL Finance shares make decent debut on NSE SME at ₹56, 10% premium to issue price
IBL Finance share price made a decent debut on the bourses today, January 16, 2024, as the stock got listed at ₹56 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 10% to the issue price of ₹51 apiece. The stock quickly jumped to ₹58.80 after hitting the secondary market.
