IBM shares are an anomaly in a hot tech sector

IBM shares are an anomaly in a hot tech sector2 min read . 01:49 PM IST
- International Business Machines Corp.’s stock is falling. Again
The tech company, whose shares have declined steadily since peaking in 2013, slid 9.9% Friday after reporting a drop in sales for every quarter of 2020.
