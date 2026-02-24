IBM stock jumps over 5% recovering from biggest single-day fall since October 2000 — Details here

International Business Machines Corp., or IBM stock price jumped more than 5% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, as the tech giant's shares recovered from the biggest single-day fall since October 2000.

IBM stock today IBM stock price jumped 5.5% to $235.73 in the early trading session at the US stock market on Tuesday, compared to $223.35 at the previous market close, MarketWatch data showed.

During the premarket trading session on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the IBM stock price jumped nearly 3% to $230 per share, recovering some of its previous day's losses. IBM shares closed 13.15% lower at $223.35 after the massive investor selloff during Monday's stock market session.

Shares of IBM hit its 52-week high level at $324.90, while the 52-week low level stood at $214.50, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at $208.77 billion after the recovery, MarketWatch data showed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.