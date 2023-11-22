ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Coal India, L&T feature amongst top 27 picks by Jefferies
Stock market today- Jefferies has presented 27 top Buy and 5 top Underperform bottom-up ideas from its India analyst team. Some of the top picks include ICICI , Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Coal India, L&T, Zomato, Sun Pharma, UltraTech, amongst others
ICICI Bank, AXIS Bank, Coal India, L&T featured amongst top buys of Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. Jefferies have given 27 top Buy and 5 top Underperform bottom-up ideas from its India analyst team
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started