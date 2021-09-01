ICICI Bank becomes second lender to cross 5 trillion in mcap

The RBI's term extension for two years, instead of the general practice of a three-year extension, is in line with the valid board/shareholder approval for his appointment for a five-year period from October 15, 2018, to October 23, 2023. Thus, it should not be seen as a short-term extension by the RBI similar to RBL Bank and DCB Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}