ICICI Bank board to discuss fundraising, buyback of debt on this date; check details

ICICI Bank share price will be in focus on Wednesday, April 14 after the private sector lender announced that its board will consider a proposal for fund raising and buyback of debt securities at its meeting scheduled on April 18, 2026.

The bank said the fundraising could be carried out through issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in domestic markets via private placement, as well as bonds, notes, or offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of the Bank at its meeting scheduled on April 18, 2026 will also consider, interalia, the following: fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets; and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law,” ICICI Bank said in an exchange filing.

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The board will also consider a buyback of debt securities, within limits approved under applicable regulations, the filing added.

Earnings call, media briefing on April 18 Separately, the bank said it will host a media conference call at 4:00 p.m. IST on April 18, 2026, to discuss its financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

An earnings call with analysts and investors will follow at 5:00 p.m. IST on the same day, where the bank will present its performance and outlook.

"The Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. (IST) on April 18, 2026 to discuss the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026," it added.

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The bank also shared dial-in details for participants, including domestic and international access numbers, along with a pre-registration facility for the call.

It added that the audio recording and transcript of the calls will be made available on its website after the event.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2026 Preview ICICI Bank is expected to report stable performance across key parameters in the March quarter (Q4). According to Axis Securities estimates, net interest income (NII) is estimated at ₹22,674 crore, indicating a 3.4% sequential increase and a 7.0% year-on-year rise from ₹21,193 crore. Meanwhile, it expects pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) at ₹18,010 crore, reflecting a 3.8% sequential growth and a 2.0% increase on a yearly basis.

Moreover, provisions are expected to decline sharply to ₹1,140 crore, down 55.4% sequentially, though higher by 28.0% year-on-year, said the brokerage.

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As per Axis Securities, net profit is likely to be around ₹12,726 crore, registering a 12.4% increase both sequentially and on-year, while earnings per share (EPS) is estimated at ₹17.8 compared to ₹15.8, also reflecting a 12.4% growth.

It further believes that business growth is expected to improve sequentially, while margins are likely to remain largely steady with a marginal movement of around +/-2 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

Operating expenses are projected to remain modest, though lower treasury gains may impact PPOP growth. Credit costs are expected to remain benign, and asset quality is likely to stay stable. Key monitorables will include the net interest margin (NIM) outlook and management commentary on overall growth, particularly in the unsecured loan segment, added Axis.

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ICICI Bank stock performance The bank stock ended 2.16% higher at ₹1,350.55 on BSE on Monday, April 13. The Indian stock markets are closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹1,494.10 in July 2025, while it touched its 52-week low of ₹1,187.55 earlier this month.

The scrip has been volatile in recent times, rising around 8% in last 1 month but declining 6% in the past 3 months. It is up just 3% in 1 year. However, it has given multibagger returns in the last 5 years, rising over 140%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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