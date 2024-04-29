ICICI Bank: Brokerages remain bullish on stock post Q4 earnings; raise target price
ICICI Bank reports robust Q4 FY24 results with 17% YoY increase in net earnings. RoA at 2.4% and RoE at 18.5%. NIM grew by 8% YoY. Brokerages expect continued growth and strong asset quality, setting target prices between ₹1,275 to ₹1,350 per share.
Analysts maintain their optimistic view on ICICI Bank, the second largest private sector bank in the country. They have raised their target prices for the stock after the release of the bank's Q4 and full fiscal year FY24 financial results, which came in above their estimates.
