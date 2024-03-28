ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities issue clarifications over ‘concerted campaign’ against delisting proposal
ICICI Securities said that a concerted campaign against the proposal, using social media and involving extensive outreach to retail shareholders, was undertaken by those opposed to the proposed scheme.
ICICI Bank clarified on Thursday, March 28 that it is undertaking efforts to reach each out to equity shareholders to explain proposed delisting scheme of ICICI Securities. The outreach has been to explain the e-voting process with the primary objective of maximizing participation in the vote.
