Home >Markets >Stock Markets >ICICI Bank closes QIP, fixes price at Rs358 per equity share
ICICI Bank closes QIP, fixes price at Rs358 per equity share

1 min read . 01:21 PM IST ANI

ICICI Bank’s board approves allotment of 41.89 crore equity shares of face value Rs2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers

The issuance committee of board of directors at ICICI Bank on Saturday approved allotment of 41.89 crore equity shares of face value Rs2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers.

The issue price was fixed at Rs358 per equity share, that is at a premium of Rs356 per unit. The issue opened on August 10 and closed on August 14.

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of bank stands increased from Rs12,952,832,416 consisting of 6,476,416,208 equity shares of face value Rs2 each to Rs13,790,821,242 consisting of 6,895,410,621 equity shares of face value Rs2 each," it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

The names of allotees are Monetary Authority of Singapore (11.08%), Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc (7.31%) and Societe Generale (5.55%)," said the private sector lender.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated