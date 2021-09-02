Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >ICICI Bank crosses 5-trillion m-cap

ICICI Bank crosses 5-trillion m-cap

Premium
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd have crossed the 5 trillion market capitalization (m-cap) mark after surging over 35% so far this year
1 min read . 12:45 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

ICICI Bank is the second lender to achieve the milestone after HDFC Bank and seven other Indian firms

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd have crossed the 5 trillion market capitalization (m-cap) mark after surging over 35% so far this year.

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd have crossed the 5 trillion market capitalization (m-cap) mark after surging over 35% so far this year.

At closing on Wednesday, the scrip settled at 719.20 a share on the BSE, up 0.05% from its previous close with its market cap marginally below 5 trillion. Earlier its m-cap surged 5.10 trillion in intraday with the stock hitting a record high of 734.85 a share.

At closing on Wednesday, the scrip settled at 719.20 a share on the BSE, up 0.05% from its previous close with its market cap marginally below 5 trillion. Earlier its m-cap surged 5.10 trillion in intraday with the stock hitting a record high of 734.85 a share.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This is the second lender after HDFC Bank and seventh Indian firm to achieve this milestone, the others being Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

Analysts said ICICI Bank has emerged as a growth leader and with better return ratios and credible management, it will be able to narrow down the valuation gap with peers like HDFC Bank.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the extension of managing director and chief executive Sandeep Bakhshi’s term for two years.

RBI’s term extension for two years, instead of the general practice of a three-year extension, is in line with the valid board/shareholder approval of his appointment for a five-year period from 15 October 2018, to 23 October 2023. Thus, it should not be seen as a short-term extension by RBI, as is the case with RBL Bank and DCB Bank, said analysts.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Will covid break the tier-2 realty jinx?

Premium

Fidelity's hiring spree is a cautionary signal: Jared Dillian

Premium

Former RBI deputy chief warns of rise in bad loans due to covid

Premium

The world should benefit from our knowledge of Yoga and ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!