ICICI Bank declares final dividend of ₹8 per share. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 04:47 PM IST
- ICICI Bank reported a rise of 30 per cent in standalone net profit of ₹9,121.87 crore for the quarter ended March 31 2023
The private lender ICICI Bank has declared a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share of face value of ₹2 on Saturday. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×