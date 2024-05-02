ICICI Bank denies report of MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi wanting to quit; terms it ‘baseless’ and ‘figment of imagination’
The Morning Context report said that Sandeep Bakhshi indicated he wants to be relieved as managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank due to personal emergency. But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was against him stepping down.
ICICI Bank on Thursday denied reports of its MD and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi wanting to quit his position. Terming the report published by The Morning Context as ‘baseless’ and a ‘figment of imagination’, the lender categorically denied the information published in the article.
