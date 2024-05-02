ICICI Bank on Thursday denied reports of its MD and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi wanting to quit his position. Terming the report published by The Morning Context as ‘baseless’ and a ‘figment of imagination’, the lender categorically denied the information published in the article. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We would like to categorically deny the information published in the article regarding ICICI Bank’s MD allegedly expressing willingness to leave his position due to personal reasons. This information is figment of imagination and therefore, completely baseless and misleading," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on May 2.

The Morning Context report said that Sandeep Bakhshi indicated he wants to be relieved as managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank due to personal emergency. But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was against him stepping down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It appears that this rumour is being spread with an ulterior motive and malicious intent in order to harm the Bank and its stakeholders," the ICICI Bank statement added.

Last week, ICICI Bank, the second-largest private sector lender in India, reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2024. ICICI Bank share price also surged to record highs with its market capitalization surpassing ₹8 lakh crore for the first time.

ICICI Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹10,707.5 crore in Q4FY24, a rise of 17.4% from ₹9,121.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The lender posted a growth of 8% in net interest income (NII) to ₹19,092.8 crore from ₹17,666.8 crore, YoY.

The bank achieved an annualized Return on Assets (RoA) of 2.4% and a Return on Equity (RoE) of 18.5%.

Meanwhile, another private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price was under heavy selling pressure on Thursday after its joint managing director KVS Manian resigned with immediate effect. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares dropped more than 4% to a 52-week low. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KVS Manian, who was recently promoted to the role of Joint MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, resigned after 29 years of service with the bank.

Analysts believe the exit of Manian along with the exits of other key managerial personnel (KMP) in the last one year is a negative amid the RBI’s recent ban on Kotak Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 11:55 am, ICICI Bank shares were trading 1.26% lower at ₹1,137.50 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!