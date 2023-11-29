ICICI Bank gets approval from Indian bourses for delisting of ICICI Securities shares
On November 9, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted approval to ICICI Bank, allowing it to establish full ownership of ICICI Securities.
ICICI Bank, a private sector lender, revealed that it had obtained approval from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange to delist the shares of ICICI Securities, the company said on November 29. The notification from the bank indicated that it received letters from the exchanges on November 28 and November 29.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started