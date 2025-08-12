ICICI Bank, Grasim among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 12 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, RITES Ltd., Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and H.G. Infra Engineering are among the five key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 12 August 2025.

These companies, like many others, have designated August 12, 2025, as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be listed as an eligible shareholder for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details ICICI Bank — The lender had recommended a dividend of ₹11 per share, or 550% considering the face value of the share.

Grasim Industries Ltd.—The company recommended a dividend of ₹10/- per equity share with a face value of ₹2/- for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Grasim Industries.

RITES Ltd—The company declared its first interim dividend for FY 2025-26 at ₹1.30 per share (13% of paid-up capital). The record date for the payment of the first interim dividend was set as Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The company earlier had recommended a dividend of ₹10/- per equity share with a face value of ₹2/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of RITES.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd — The Board of Dwarikesh Sugar had recommended a dividend of ₹0.50/- per equity share of face value of ₹1/- (i.e., 50%) for the fiscal year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the 31st AGM.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd—H.G. Infra had recommended a final dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, amounting to ₹2 per equity share (20%) of the face value of ₹10.