ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank shares gain up to 3% ahead of RBI policy meeting

Stock Market today: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank share prices gained up to 3% in the morning trades on Tuesday, ahead of RBI policy meeting. The RBI measures to boost liquidity also added to Steet sentiments

Bank Index crosses 49000 The Nifty Bank Index gained up to 2% in the morning trades on Tuesday to highs of 49053. Among Banks while Axis Bank with gains of up to 3.8% led the gains for Nifty Bank it was closely followed by AU Bank and HDFC Bank that also gained more than 3% on Tuesday during the intraday trades.

Advertisement

Axis Bank along with HDFC Bank closely followed by Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Shriram Finance were also among largest NIfty-50 stock gainers driving gains for the benchmark during intraday trades on Tuesday.

The bank index if sustains above 49000, may lead to further gains, since Technical experts have remined watchful on Bank Nifty holding 49000 mark

Nifty Financial Services index was also gaining being led by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and well supported by Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finserv and others

Advertisement

RBI monetary policy and liquidity measures The expectations are building around Reserve Bank of India starting to cut interest rates during the next policy review. As part of the FY 2024–25 program, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee will meet again from February 5–7, 2025. The preceding reviews were held in April, June, August, and October of current fiscal year. The RBI has six bi-monthly meetings every year.

Since the US Federal Reserve already had started rate cuts during earlier review and thereby street expectations also have been rising on interest rate cuts in India by the RBI

Advertisement

The street confidence was also boosted by RBI's liquidity boost measure to add liquidity to the banking sector after reviewing the present financial and liquidity situation

These include OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹60,000 crore by the Reserve Bank to be held in three tranches.

Also a Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction will be held next month. A 56 day VRR auction of notified amount of ₹50000 crore is to be held next month.

Advertisement

Further a 6 month Dollar to Rupee Buy-Sell swap of $ 5 billion is also to be held on 31 January