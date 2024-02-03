Nifty February series outlook: 4 stocks where investors can park their money; do you own?
ICICI Bank, National Aluminium Co. Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, and HPCL are the top picks for the February series, according to Religare Broking. Here's why the brokerage sees the stocks outperforming this month.
Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex experienced robust buying during intraday trading, concluding the day with substantial gains in the previous session, propelled by the performance of heavyweights in the energy and IT sectors, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, Power Grid, and NTPC.
