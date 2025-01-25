ICICI Bank in focus: Should you buy, sell, or hold India’s second-largest private bank’s stock after Q3 results?

ICICI Bank: India’s second-largest private sector bank, ICICI Bank, reported a healthy performance in Q3FY25, with net profit surging by nearly 15%. The bank has consistently demonstrated strong growth, achieving a 15% increase in credit during this quarter, primarily driven by the Retail, Business Banking, and SME segments.

From a margin perspective, margin compression has moderated, and the pace of this compression has slowed, as indicated by management in their Q2FY25 commentary. However, with rate cuts on the horizon, we might see some pressure on NIMs. Fee income growth remains healthy.

While other players are experiencing stress in asset quality, ICICI Bank has managed to maintain its asset quality, with NPA ratios stabilized. The bank has launched DigiEase, a digital platform that streamlines the business banking onboarding process. By integrating various digital services, this initiative will improve operational efficiency and customer experience and help stabilise the cost-to-income ratio.

"Overall, ICICI Bank delivered a healthy performance supported by strong loan growth, robust asset quality, and industry-leading return ratios,: said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox

ICICI Bank delivered strong Q3 results in 2025. The share price looks positive on the technical chart pattern. The private bank stock has made a strong base at ₹1190 levels. So, one can buy ICICI Bank shares in the ₹1210 to ₹1215 range for the short-term target of ₹1280 and ₹1320. ICICI Bank shareholders can also hold the scrip, maintaining a trailing stop loss of ₹1180 for the abovementioned targets.

Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities

