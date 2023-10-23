A slew of banking stocks, including shares of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank and IDBI Bank, will be on investors’ radar Monday after these banks announced their quarterly earnings over the weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian stock market today is expected to open lower tracking weak global cues.

The Sensex and Nifty 50 indices ended in the red on Friday, their third consecutive session of losses. The Bank Nifty index is witnessing a period of consolidation and the index fell 31.5 points to close at 43,723. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank Nifty today will remain in focus as a slew of banking stocks will react to their Q2 results announced over the weekend. Here are some of these banking stocks:

ICICI Bank ICICI Bank shares will be in focus as the private sector lender reported a 35.8% YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹10,261 for the second quarter of FY24. The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased by 23.8% YoY to ₹18,308 crore and net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.53% in Q2FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank’s September quarter result exceeded the expectations of market experts. However, the private lender continued to move forward in its growth trajectory predicted by market experts.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 24% YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹3,191 crore, while its NII increased 23% YoY to ₹6,297 crore in Q2FY24. Its net interest margin for the quarter rose to 5.22% from 5.17% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank also announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval to the appointment of Ashok Vaswani as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

The appointment which is subject to shareholders approval will be for a period of three years from the date of taking charge which shall not be later than January 1, 2024, the bank said.

Yes Bank Yes Bank shares will also be on radar as the bank’s net profit surged 47.4% YoY to ₹225 crore from ₹152.8 crore, while its NII fell 3.3% to ₹1,925.1 crore from ₹1,991.4 crore, YoY.

RBL Bank RBL Bank released its July-September quarter results on Saturday and reported a 46% year-on-year jump in their net profits which jumped to ₹294 crore during Q2FY24 from ₹202 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII) of the RBL Bank grew 26% YoY to ₹1,475 crore while the revenue of the bank witnessed a YoY jump of 24% to ₹2,179 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank IDBI Bank recorded a net profit of ₹1,323.3 crore in Q2FY24, which is 59.8% higher as compared to a profit of ₹828.1 crore reported in the year-ago period. NII soared by 12% to ₹3,066.5 crore from ₹2,738.1 crore, YoY {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved sequentially to 4.9% , as against 5.05% reported in the June 2023 quarter. The lender also marked an improvement in the net NPA, which came down 0.39% in Q2FY24 from 0.44% in the preceding quarter.

