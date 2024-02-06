ICICI Bank, Nestle and more: Axis Securities lists 8 top large-cap picks for February

Updated: 06 Feb 2024, 03:18 PM IST

With the interim budget concluded, investors have ... moreWith the interim budget concluded, investors have shifted their focus back to earnings and other major cues. Axis Securities has made some changes to its top picks like booking profit in Maruti. Let's take a look at its top large-cap picks for Feb.

1/8ICICI Bank: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the private sector lender with a target price of ₹ 1,250, indicating a potential upside of 22%. The bank has been consistently outperforming its peers and has been firing on all cylinders. Axis Securities continues to like ICICI Bank for its (1) Strong retail-focused liability franchise, (2) Buoyant growth prospects, (3) Stable asset quality along with healthy provision cover,(4) Adequate capitalisation, and (5) Potential to deliver robust return ratios. ICICI Bank remains its most preferred picks amongst the banks.

2/8Coal India: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the metal stock with a target price of ₹ 470, indicating a potential upside of 16%. CIL has demonstrated a good production run rate so far. It's taking several measures to support its production targets such as i) Using the MDO model (Mine Developer Operators) for greenfield and brownfield mines, ii) FMC (First Mile Connectivity) projects for evacuation efficiency, and iii) Using the latest technology for faster evacuation and transport along with focus on exploration, explained Axis. CIL production in FYTD till Dec’23 stood at 532 MT, up 11% YoY. CIL needs another 11% YoY growth in Q4FY24 to achieve its target of 780MT production for FY24. The key risk to the BUY rating is the fall in international coal prices from the current level, it added.

3/8Nestle India: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the FMCG major with a target price of ₹ 2,800, indicating a potential upside of 13%. It remains positive on Nestle as it has consistently delivered resilient performance, led by 1) Efforts towards rural penetration and market share gains through the RURBAN strategy, 2) Constant focus on innovation (launching 125 products in the last seven years), thereby leading growth, 3) Premiumisation in the core categories (Maggi noodles range) and launching differentiate products, 4) New categories of the future (Purina pet care and Gerber’s for toddler nutrition), and 5) D2C platform to gauge consumer attention. Axis believes Nestle has all the right levers for growth in the long run. (Mint)

4/8State Bank of India: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the largest public sector lender with a target price of ₹ 800, indicating a potential upside of 24%. Among PSU banks, SBI remains the best play on the gradual recovery of the Indian economy on account of its healthy PCR, robust capitalisation, strong liability franchise, and improved asset quality outlook. Axis believes despite the margin pressures, SBIN remains well poised to deliver RoA/RoE of 1%/15-17% over FY24-25E, supported by stable credit costs and steady cost ratios. (REUTERS)

5/8Varun Beverages: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the FMCG stock with a target price of ₹ 1,450, indicating a potential upside of 13%. Axis believes VBL is expected to continue its strong growth momentum on account of 1) Normalcy of operation and market share gains of newly acquired territories post COVID-19 disruptions, 2) The management’s continued focus on the efficient go-to-market execution in acquired and underpenetrated territories as reflected in its recently commissioned Bihar plant operations (it has started gaining market share), 3) Expansion in its distribution reach to 3.5 Mn outlets in CY23 from 3 Mn currently, 4) Focus on expanding high-margin Sting energy drink across outlets coupled with increased focus on expansion of Value Added Dairy, sports drink (Gatorade) and juice segment and 5) Robust growth in the international geographies.

6/8Bank of Baroda: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the banking stock with a target price of ₹ 300, indicating a potential upside of 17%. BOB currently trades at 1x Sep25E ABV which Axis believes is undervalued given the consistent growth and improving asset quality. Margin is expected to remain stable at 3.15% for FY24. Advances growth will remain robust, aiding healthy growth in NII. Opex is expected to remain elevated mainly driven by provision for wage revision. Restructured book is expected to reduce, aiding improvement in asset quality. Credit cost is expected to remain below 1%. Thus, although opex will remain elevated, we believe, the same would be offset by strong growth in NII and better asset quality, thereby allowing the bank to maintain ROA at 1%+ over FY24-26E.

7/8Bharti Airtel: It has a ‘buy’ call on the telecom major with a target price of ₹ 1,400, indicating a potential upside of 22%. Bharti Airtel has the leading ARPU in the industry. The management expects ARPU to improve from the current level of ₹ 203 (the current ARPU of Reliance is ₹ 181). This improvement can be attributed to a richer customer mix. Moreover, aided by strong customer conversion from 2G to 4G/5G and other services, it continues with its ARPU trajectory and expects it to reach ₹ 300 going ahead, said Axis. The company’s business fundamentals remain strong and continue to improve. Axis' rating on the stock is retained due to the company's superior margins, impressive subscriber growth, and increased 4G conversions. (REUTERS)