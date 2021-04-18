ICICI Bank, Nestle Q4 earnings in focus: Five numbers to track this week

At the start of every week, Mint’s Plain Facts section features five key data releases to watch out for. The monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) will be keenly watched at a time when coronavirus infections are rising fast in that continent. The key earnings announcements this week include those of Nestlé India Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Here are the five big numbers to track over the coming week.