ICICI Bank overtakes SBI in market cap, Adani Green at 8th spot in big boys club

ICICI Bank had first overtook SBI's market cap in 2013. However, this couldn't last long and ICICI Bank's market cap came below SBI's market valuation after few sessions. Later on in 2016 and in March 2022, SBI's market cap once again came below the private lender's market value. But, this time, the gap in market value of the two leading Indian banks look bigger as ICICI Bank is on course to hit ₹5 lakh crore market cap while SBI market cap is descending towards ₹4 lakh crore market value.

