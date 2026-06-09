ICICI Bank pips Reliance Industries to become second-largest weighted stock in Nifty 50 despite smaller market cap

Reliance Industries (RIL), India’s largest company by market capitalisation, has slipped to the third position in terms of weightage in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, with ICICI Bank overtaking it as the second-largest constituent.
Although Reliance Industries commands the highest overall market capitalisation of nearly ₹17.14 lakh crore on the NSE, its free-float market capitalisation stands at a little over ₹8.52 lakh crore. As a result, the company currently holds an 8.27% weight in the Nifty 50 index.
In comparison, ICICI Bank has a total market capitalisation of more than ₹9.09 lakh crore, while its free-float market capitalisation stands at ₹9.05 lakh crore on the NSE — higher than Reliance Industries’ free-float value. This has enabled ICICI Bank to emerge as the second-largest stock by weightage in the Nifty 50 index.
The Nifty 50 index weight is calculated using the free-float market capitalisation methodology. It comprises 50 companies selected from the Nifty 100 universe based on free-float market capitalisation and liquidity criteria, including an average impact cost of 0.50% or less for 90% of observations for a basket size of ₹10 crore.
HDFC Bank continues to hold the highest weightage in the Nifty 50 index at 10.56%. The private sector lender has a total market capitalisation of ₹11.33 lakh crore and a free-float market capitalisation of nearly ₹11.24 lakh crore.
Apart from HDFC Bank, the top constituents of the Nifty 50 index include ICICI Bank (8.78%), Reliance Industries (8.27%), Bharti Airtel (5.20%), Larsen & Toubro (4.43%), Infosys (3.77%), State Bank of India (3.71%), Axis Bank (3.42%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.62%), and ITC (2.56%).
Full market capitalisation represents the total value of all outstanding shares of a company, including promoter holdings, government stakes, and shares held by strategic investors that are typically not actively traded in the market.
Free-float market capitalisation, on the other hand, reflects the total value of shares that are freely available for trading in the open market. It excludes promoter holdings and other locked-in shares, focusing only on stock available to retail and institutional investors.
As a result, free-float market capitalisation is generally lower than a company’s total market value and is widely used by major indices — including those by NSE, BSE, MSCI, and S&P — to determine constituent weightages more accurately.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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