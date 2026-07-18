ICICI Bank Q1 results preview: Net profit seen up 3.1% YoY to ₹13,164 crore; NIMs, asset quality may remain stable

ICICI Bank Q1 Results Preview: ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private sector lender, will announce its Q1 results today. The board of directors of the private lender is scheduled to meet today, 18 July 2026, Saturday, to approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY27.

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ICICI Bank’s board will also consider the revision of the fund raising limit by way of issuance of bonds or notes or offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets.

The private sector lender is likely to report a modest profit growth in its April-June quarter as provisions normalise, while asset quality is expected to remain stable.

Also Read | ICICI Bank set to raise overseas borrowing limit

Here’s what to expect from ICICI Bank Q1 Results today:

ICICI Bank Q1 Results Preview ICICI Bank is estimated to see strong business momentum, with robust high double-digit loan growth.

The bank’s net profit in Q1FY27 is expected to rise 3.1% to ₹13,164 crore from ₹12,768 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Net interest income (NII) during the June quarter is estimated to grow 10.5% to ₹23,906 crore from ₹21,634.5 crore, YoY, according to estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

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Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to decline marginally on a seasonal basis, while adjusted NIMs are likely to be largely flat QoQ amid deposit repricing and interest reversals in Q1.

Loan growth in the June quarter is expected to be healthy at 18.5% YoY, led by gold loans, corporate loans, personal loans and mortgages. Deposits are seen rising 15.2% YoY.

Motilal Oswal expects ICICI Bank’s credit cost to remain steady as seasonal agri stress may be offset by recoveries. Opex growth is likely to increase in Q1 amid provision for incremental salaries.

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Asset quality is expected to remain stable sequentially, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) flat at 1.4%, and Net NPA also flat at 0.3%.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the bank’s slippages to increase sequentially, driven by seasonality in KCC loans.

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Brokerage firm Systematix expects ICICI Bank’s net profit in Q1FY27 to increase 1.7% YoY to ₹12,980 crore, while NII to grow 9.6% YoY to ₹23,720 crore. Pre-provisions Operating profit is estimated to fall 0.9% YoY to ₹18,585 crore.

ICICI Bank Share Price Performance ICICI Bank share price has gained 8% in one month and has risen 2% in six months. The banking stock has rallied 16% in two years, while it has delivered multibagger returns of 118% over the past five years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.