Mint Market
Subscribe

ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5.2% to ₹12,359 crore; NII up 7.4% YoY; Asset quality improves

ICICI Bank Q2 Results: ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private sector bank, reported a 5.2% growth in its standalone net profit for the second quarter of FY26 at 12,359 crore as compared to 11,746 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

Ankit Gohel
Published18 Oct 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Advertisement
ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Net interest income (NII) in Q2FY26 grew 7.4% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,527.5 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,048 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Net interest income (NII) in Q2FY26 grew 7.4% to ₹21,527.5 crore from ₹20,048 crore, year-on-year (YoY).(Photo: Reuters)

ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private sector bank, reported a 5.2% growth in its standalone net profit for the second quarter of FY26 at 12,359 crore as compared to 11,746 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

Advertisement

Net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - in Q2FY26 grew 7.4% to 21,529 crore from 20,048 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Net interest margin was at 4.30%.

Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) during the quarter ended September grew by 3.43% to 17,297.96 crore from 16,723.18 crore, YoY, ICICI Bank said.

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) declined to 914.11 crore in Q2FY26 compared to 1,233.09 crore YoY, and 1,814.57 crore, QoQ.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Net profit rises 10.8%, NII up 4.8% YoY

Asset quality of the bank improved sequentially. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in Q2FY26 declined 3.57% to 23,849.66 crore from 24,732.65 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA decreased 2.41% to 5,827 crore from 5,971.09 crore, QoQ.

Advertisement

Gross NPA as a percentage of Gross Advances, or Gross NPA ratio, in Q2FY26 dropped to 1.58% from 1.67%, QoQ, while Net NPA ratio eased to 0.39% from 0.41%, QoQ.

ICICI Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at September 30, 2025 was 17.00% and CET-1 ratio was 16.35% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20% respectively.

Advances & Deposits Growth

ICICI Bank said its net domestic advances grew by 10.6% YoY and 3.3% sequentially as on September 30, 2025.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 6.6% YoY, and comprised 52.1% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2025. The business banking portfolio grew by 24.8% YoY and the rural portfolio declined by 1.3% YoY.

Total advances increased by 10.3% YoY and 3.2% QoQ to 14,08,456 crore as on September 30, 2025.

Advertisement
Also Read | Yes Bank Q2 net profit up 18% YoY to ₹654 cr, asset quality steady

Average deposits increased by 9.1% YoY and 1.6% QoQ to 15,57,449 crore in Q2FY26. Average current account deposits increased by 12.6% YoY, while average savings account deposits rose by 8.5% YoY.

Total deposits at the end of September 2025 quarter rose by 7.7% YoY to 16,12,825 crore. The CASA ratio stood at 39.2% in Q2FY26.

ICICI Bank added 263 branches during H1FY26, increasing its network to 7,246 branches and 10,610 ATMs and cash recycling machines on September 30, 2025.

On Friday, ICICI Bank share price ended 1.38% higher at 1,436.70 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
 
ICICI BankQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsICICI Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5.2% to ₹12,359 crore; NII up 7.4% YoY; Asset quality improves
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks