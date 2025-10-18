ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5.2% to ₹12,359 crore; NII up 7.4% YoY; Asset quality improves

ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private sector bank, reported a 5.2% growth in its standalone net profit for the second quarter of FY26 at ₹12,359 crore as compared to ₹11,746 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

Advertisement

Net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - in Q2FY26 grew 7.4% to ₹21,529 crore from ₹20,048 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Net interest margin was at 4.30%.

Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) during the quarter ended September grew by 3.43% to ₹17,297.96 crore from ₹16,723.18 crore, YoY, ICICI Bank said.

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) declined to ₹914.11 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹1,233.09 crore YoY, and ₹1,814.57 crore, QoQ.

Asset quality of the bank improved sequentially. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in Q2FY26 declined 3.57% to ₹23,849.66 crore from ₹24,732.65 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA decreased 2.41% to ₹5,827 crore from ₹5,971.09 crore, QoQ.

Advertisement

Gross NPA as a percentage of Gross Advances, or Gross NPA ratio, in Q2FY26 dropped to 1.58% from 1.67%, QoQ, while Net NPA ratio eased to 0.39% from 0.41%, QoQ.

ICICI Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at September 30, 2025 was 17.00% and CET-1 ratio was 16.35% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20% respectively.

Advances & Deposits Growth ICICI Bank said its net domestic advances grew by 10.6% YoY and 3.3% sequentially as on September 30, 2025.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 6.6% YoY, and comprised 52.1% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2025. The business banking portfolio grew by 24.8% YoY and the rural portfolio declined by 1.3% YoY.

Total advances increased by 10.3% YoY and 3.2% QoQ to ₹14,08,456 crore as on September 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Average deposits increased by 9.1% YoY and 1.6% QoQ to ₹15,57,449 crore in Q2FY26. Average current account deposits increased by 12.6% YoY, while average savings account deposits rose by 8.5% YoY.

Total deposits at the end of September 2025 quarter rose by 7.7% YoY to ₹16,12,825 crore. The CASA ratio stood at 39.2% in Q2FY26.

ICICI Bank added 263 branches during H1FY26, increasing its network to 7,246 branches and 10,610 ATMs and cash recycling machines on September 30, 2025.

On Friday, ICICI Bank share price ended 1.38% higher at ₹1,436.70 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.