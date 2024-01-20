Breaking News
ICICI Bank Q3 earnings: Consolidated net profit jumps 25.7% to ₹11,052.60 crore
ICICI Bank posted a 25.7 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹11,052.60 crore in the December quarter as against ₹8,792.42 in the same quarter last year.
