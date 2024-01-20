ICICI Bank posted a 25.7 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹11,052.60 crore in the December quarter as against ₹8,792.42 in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 13.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹18,678 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹16,465 crore in the same period last year. It's The net interest margin dipped 20 bps to 4.43 percent in Q3FY24 compared to 4.65 percent in Q3FY23. The net interest margin was 4.57 percent in 9M-2023.

The core operating profit grew by 12.5 percent YoY to ₹16,162.31 crore in Q3FY24 from ₹14,369.71 crore in the same period last year.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 2.30 percent in December 31, 2023, from 2.48 percent in September 30, 2023, whereas, the net NPA ratio was 0.44 percent in December 31, 2023, compared to 0.43 percent on September 30, 2023, and 0.55 percent at December 31, 2022.

Including profits for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio in December 31, 2023, was 16.70 percent and the CET-1 ratio was 16.03 percent compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70 percent and 8.20 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, its consolidated assets grew 17 percent YoY to ₹22,08,018 crore in Q3FY24 from ₹18,87,209 crore in Q3FY23.

The net domestic advances grew by 18.8 percent YoY and 3.8 percent sequentially in the December quarter. The retail loan portfolio grew by 21.4 percent YoY and 4.5 percent sequentially and comprised 54.3 percent of the total loan portfolio in Q3FY24, said the lender.

Total period-end deposits increased by 18.7 percent YoY and 2.9 percent sequentially to ₹13,32,315 crore in the quarter under review.

Fee income grew by 19.4 percent year-on-year to ₹5,313 crore in Q3-2024 from ₹4,448 crore in Q3-2023. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 79 percent of total fees in Q3-2024.

The value of the Bank’s merchant-acquiring transactions through UPI grew by 85 percent YoY and 20.7 percent sequentially in Q3FY24. The Bank had a market share of about 28.8 percent by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q3-2024, with an 11.9 percent YoY growth in collections in Q3FY24.

Among subsidiaries, the profit after tax of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company rose 30 percent YoY to ₹546 crore in Q3FY24 from ₹420 crore in Q3FY23. Meanwhile, the profit after tax of ICICI Securities, on a consolidated basis jumped 65.8 percent YoY to ₹466 crore in Q3FY24 from ₹281 crore in Q3FY23.

ICICI Bank shares ended the day 1.24 percent higher at ₹1,011.50 per share.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!