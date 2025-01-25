ICICI Bank Q3 results 2025 Live Update: ICICI Bank is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Saturday, January 25. The bank is projected to post a 10.3% year-on-year growth in profit after tax, while its net interest income (NII) is anticipated to rise by 9.5%. Analysts also predict that the bank's asset quality will remain steady.
ICICI Bank Q3 results 2025 Live Update: Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal estimates the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio to be approximately 2%, marginally higher than the 1.97% recorded in the July-September quarter (Q2FY25). Meanwhile, provisions are anticipated to increase sequentially.
ICICI Bank Q3 results 2025 Live Update: ICICI Bank closed Friday’s trading session with a 0.99% gain, ending at ₹1,213.7 per share. Over the past week, the stock declined by 0.47%. While it has dropped 6.45% over the last month, it recorded a 1.32% increase in the past six months. On a yearly basis, the stock has risen by 20.17%.
ICICI Bank Q3 results 2025 Live Update: Private lender bank is all set to announce financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024 on Saturday, January 25.