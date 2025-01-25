ICICI Bank Q3 Results 2025 Preview: From net profit, NII to loan growth, here’s what to expect

ICICI Bank Q3 Results 2025 Preview: ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private sector bank, will announce its Q3 results today. The board of directorswill consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 25.

ICICI Bank is estimated to report strong net interest income (NII) growth in the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024, with a modest rise in net profit.

Analysts expect the private lender’s business growth to remain healthy in Q3FY25, with elevated cost ratios, while margins are expected to moderate mildly.

Here’s what brokerages expect from ICICI Bank Q3 results 2025 today:

Axis Securities Axis Securities expects ICICI Bank’s Q3 net profit to rise 11.4% to ₹11,448 crore from ₹10,272 crore in the same quarter last year. NII in Q3FY25 is estimated to grow 10.6% to ₹20,663 crore from ₹18,679, YoY. Pre-Provisions Operating profit (PPOP) growth is expected to be 13.7% YoY to ₹16,742 crore.

The brokerage firm expects ICICI Bank’s business growth to remain healthy with a stable Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR). While credit costs are expected to remain under control, it sees no major challenges on asset quality.

Citi Citi expects ICICI Bank’s credit growth to slow down in-line with the system to 14% YoY and 3% QoQ. It believes business banking, MSME and secured retail will help sustain YoY momentum. Deposit repricing and CASA decline may lead to rise in CoD along with seasonal drag in interest reversal on KCC stress in Q3. Citi estimates Net Interest Margin (NIM) moderation of 4 bps in Q3. CRR cut and day-count benefit would reflect in Q4. It expects slippages to marginally pick-up on sequential basis (due to seasonal KCC stress) but to be contained below 2%.

With 80% provision coverage and 1.07% contingency buffer, credit cost is also estimated to be contained, however, is expected to see upward normalization towards 50 bps. On a low base of Q2, opex may optically rise QoQ due to festive volume variable cost, marketing spend etc. Treasury support will be marginal in 3Q due to limited yield movement, Citi said.

Prabhudas Lilladher PL Capital expects ICICI Bank’s net profit to rise 8.8% YoY to ₹11,180 crore in Q3, while NII is estimated to rise 10.4% YoY to ₹20,630 crore. Provisions are expected to jump 52.5% YoY and 29.8% QoQ to ₹1,600 crore. On asset quality front, Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio in the December quarter is expected to worsen by 6 bps to 2.03% from 1.97% in the September quarter.

Loan growth momentum may continue and come in at 3.4%, while margin may fall by 3 bps due to rise in CoFs while yields may remain steady.

YES Securities YES Securities expects ICICI Bank to report sequential loan growth in the 4.0% ballpark due to idiosyncratic growth trajectory. NII growth will be slightly slower than average loan growth due to rise in cost of deposits outpacing yield on advances. Consequently, NIM will be slightly lower sequentially.

Sequential fee income growth will broadly match loan growth. Opex growth would slightly lag business growth. Slippages would be higher on a sequential basis due to seasonality. Provisions will be higher on a sequential basis, YES Securities said.

It expects ICICI Bank’s Q3FY25 net profit growth of 15.5% YoY at ₹11,864 crore, NII growth of 11.3% YoY at ₹20,788 crore, and PPOP growth of 16.6% YoY to ₹17,169 crore.

Motilal Oswal According to the Motilal Oswal estimates, ICICI Bank may see 11.2% YoY net profit growth to ₹11,420 crore and NII growth of 10.9% YoY to ₹20,710 crore in Q3FY25. Deposit growth is estimated at 17.5% YoY and loan growth is seen at 15.1% YoY. Asset quality is expected to be stable QoQ.

ICICI Bank Share Price Trend ICICI Bank share price has fallen 7% in one month, but is down only 1% in six months. ICICI Bank shares have rallied 21% in one year and more than 38% in two years.