ICICI Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹11,792.4 crore, NII at ₹20,370 crore

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published25 Jan 2025, 02:47 PM IST
ICICI Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹11,792.4 crore, NII at ₹20,370 crore.(REUTERS)

Private lender ICICI Bank, on Saturday, posted 14.8 per cent year-on-year growth in its standalone net profit to 11,792 crore. Additionally, its net interest income (NII) rose by 9.1 per cent YoY to 20,371 crore during the December quarter.

The net interest margin for Q3 FY25 was 4.25 per cent, slightly down from 4.27 per cent in Q2 FY25 and 4.43 per cent in Q3 FY24. The net NPA ratio remained unchanged at 0.42 per cent compared to the previous quarter, while the provisioning coverage ratio for non-performing loans stood at 78.2 per cent as of the end of December.

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 02:47 PM IST
