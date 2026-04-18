ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Strong net profit, NII growth likely, margin seen flat; fundraising in focus

ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private sector lender, is set to announce its January-March quarter earnings on Saturday, 18 April. Along with the Q4 results today, the bank’s board is also expected to consider a proposal for fundraising.
Analysts expect ICICI Bank Q4 results to be stable, with no new surprises on provisions. Profit may see healthy double-digit growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while net interest income (NII) may also register a decent increase.
However, the net interest margin (NIM) may decline slightly on a yearly and quarterly basis, also.
According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ICICI Bank's net profit may grow by 4.8% YoY, while NII may grow by 7.6% YoY. NIMs (net interest margins) are estimated to be flattish as the brokerage firm believes CRR (cash reserve ratio) benefits, TD (term deposits) repricing, and lower interest reversals are offset by full repricing of repo cut.
ICICI Bank’s board of directors is also expected to consider a proposal for fundraising through the issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in domestic markets via private placement, as well as bonds, notes, or offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on ICICI Bank Q4 results today.
According to JM Financial, ICICI Bank's net interest income may rise 4.8% YoY and 1.3% QoQ in Q4FY26. Pre-provision profit (PPP) may rise by 3.6% YoY and 5.4% QoQ, while net income may inch up by 0.2% YoY and 11.9% QoQ, JM Financial said.
JM Financial expects Q4FY26 earnings for the banking sector may reflect limited impact from increased inflationary pressures amid the West Asian crisis and declining household cash flows. There may be continued pickup in loan growth, varied NIMs trajectories (flat-to-down QoQ for large banks, expansion for small/mid banks) and stable asset quality trends.
Brokerage firm JM Financial highlighted that the operating environment for Indian banks has weakened amid rising geopolitical tensions which continue to pose risks as elevated energy prices, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressure.
This might put pressure on household cash flows, particularly in the rural and lower income segments. Accordingly, valuations have corrected meaningfully, but remain above trough levels, indicating incomplete pricing in of downside risks, said JM Financial.
ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private sector lender, is set to announce its January-March quarter earnings on Saturday, 18 April. Along with the Q4 results today, the bank’s board is also expected to consider a proposal for fundraising.
Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.