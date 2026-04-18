ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Strong net profit, NII growth likely, margin seen flat; fundraising in focus

ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private sector lender, is set to announce its January-March quarter earnings on Saturday, 18 April. Along with the Q4 results today, the bank’s board is also expected to consider a proposal for fundraising.
Analysts expect ICICI Bank Q4 results to be stable, with no new surprises on provisions. Profit may see healthy double-digit growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while net interest income (NII) may also register a decent increase.
However, the net interest margin (NIM) may decline slightly on a yearly and quarterly basis, also.
According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ICICI Bank's net profit may grow by 4.8% YoY, while NII may grow by 7.6% YoY. NIMs (net interest margins) are estimated to be flattish as the brokerage firm believes CRR (cash reserve ratio) benefits, TD (term deposits) repricing, and lower interest reversals are offset by full repricing of repo cut.
ICICI Bank’s board of directors is also expected to consider a proposal for fundraising through the issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in domestic markets via private placement, as well as bonds, notes, or offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on ICICI Bank Q4 results today.
According to JM Financial, ICICI Bank's net interest income may rise 4.8% YoY and 1.3% QoQ in Q4FY26. Pre-provision profit (PPP) may rise by 3.6% YoY and 5.4% QoQ, while net income may inch up by 0.2% YoY and 11.9% QoQ, JM Financial said.
JM Financial expects Q4FY26 earnings for the banking sector may reflect limited impact from increased inflationary pressures amid the West Asian crisis and declining household cash flows. There may be continued pickup in loan growth, varied NIMs trajectories (flat-to-down QoQ for large banks, expansion for small/mid banks) and stable asset quality trends.
Brokerage firm JM Financial highlighted that the operating environment for Indian banks has weakened amid rising geopolitical tensions which continue to pose risks as elevated energy prices, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressure.
This might put pressure on household cash flows, particularly in the rural and lower income segments. Accordingly, valuations have corrected meaningfully, but remain above trough levels, indicating incomplete pricing in of downside risks, said JM Financial.
ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private sector lender, is set to announce its January-March quarter earnings on Saturday, 18 April. Along with the Q4 results today, the bank’s board is also expected to consider a proposal for fundraising.