ICICI Bank Q4 results 2026 preview: Expect healthy NII but flattish NIM growth; pick up in PL may drive loan growth

ICICI Bank Q4 results 2026 preview: India's third-largest bank in terms of market capitalisation, ICICI Bank, is set to announce its January-March quarter earnings on Saturday, 18 April.

Along with the Q4FY26 numbers, the bank's board is also expected to consider a proposal for fundraising through the issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in domestic markets via private placement, as well as bonds, notes, or offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets.

ICICI Bank Q4 results expectations Experts expect the bank to report stable numbers, with no new surprises on provisions. Profit may see healthy double-digit growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while net interest income (NII) may also register a decent increase.

However, the net interest margin (NIM) may decline slightly on a yearly and quarterly basis, also.

"Results are expected to be positive, with net profit likely to register healthy double-digit growth, driven by robust core operating trends," said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Srivastava expects the bank's net interest income to witness moderate growth, supported by sustained loan growth and improved earning assets.

She said the bank’s loan book as well as deposit base may grow in double digits, reflecting strong underlying business momentum across key segments.

"Asset quality is anticipated to improve further, aided by lower slippages and steady recoveries, while the net NPA ratio is likely to remain at comfortable levels. NIM may remain broadly stable despite evolving funding cost dynamics," said Srivastava.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ICICI Bank's net profit may grow by 4.8% YoY, while NII may grow by 7.6% YoY.

ICICI Bank may report flattish NIMs (net interest margins) as the brokerage firm believes CRR (cash reserve ratio) benefits, TD (term deposits) repricing, and lower interest reversals are offset by full repricing of repo cut.

"Loan growth may be healthy at 4.5% QoQ and 14.2% YoY, backed by business banking, a pickup in personal loans (PL), and the mortgage segment. We expect strong deposit growth of 5.2% QoQ and 8.4% YoY," said Motilal Oswal.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 3.6% YoY and 15.6% QoQ rise in ICICI Bank's Q4FY26 profit. NII may rise by 4.3% YoY and 0.8% QoQ, but NIM may decline by 16 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ, Kotak said.

"We expect flat YoY PPOP growth to factor in slower loan growth and lower NIM. Loan growth is likely to be at 13% YoY (expect recovery in retail and SME). We are building in NIM to decline nearly 10 bps QoQ at 4.1%. Reported NIM would be higher than our estimates, partly due to a higher competitive environment," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

"We are building in slippages of nearly 1.5% (nearly ₹55 billion). We do not expect any negative commentary on asset quality. Key discussion areas are NIM outlook and loan growth trajectory, considering the external environment," Kotak said.

ICICI Bank share price closed 0.15% higher at ₹1,347.50 on BSE on 17 April. So far in April, the banking stock has gained nearly 12% compared with an 8% rise in the equity benchmark Sensex.